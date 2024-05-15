Six Nations Police officer charged with assault

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Bureau has charged a Six Nations Police officer with assault causing bodily harm.

In a news release, Six Nations Police said they were made aware of an on-duty incident that occurred on April 10.

The OPP were called in to launch an independent investigation.

The OPP’s Manger of Media Relations Robert Simpson confirmed the OPP’s involvement in an email to CTV.

“At the request of the Six Nations Police Chief, the OPP conducted a complete, thorough and independent investigation into an incident that occurred on April 10, 2024, at the Six Nations Police Station. That investigation has now concluded,” Simpson wrote.

On May 10, the 30-year-old officer was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Six Nations Police said he has been a member of the service for six years and has been suspended with pay since April 15.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court.