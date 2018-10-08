

CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old man who was involved in a crash near Six Nations has now died from his injuries.

A SUV and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Soursprings Road and Newport Road around 8:45 a.m.

The driver of the SUV, Owen Crawford of Haldimand County, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Brant OPP say he has now died.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

OPP are investigation the circumstances leading up to the crash.

No charges have been laid.