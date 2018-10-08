

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP have released the names of the three people killed in a crash near Rockwood Saturday night.

All three were in a car that collided with a pickup truck on Wellington Road 44, just south of Wellington Road 7.

Michael O’Neil, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 45-year-old Jacqueline Grieg, and 17-year-old Kiefer Grieg were taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

All three were from Fergus.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

OPP say they are still investigating the cause of the crash and no charges have been laid.