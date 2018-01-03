Featured
Driver hurt as vehicle hits hydro pole, flips over
A vehicle hit a hydro pole and rolled over on Blair Road in Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 12:25PM EST
A rollover collision in Cambridge ended with one person being taken to hospital.
The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, on Blair Road near Langdon Drive.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, an eastbound vehicle moved to the other side of the road to pass a car, then hit a pole and flipped over.
The driver’s injuries are not considered serious.
Police say the driver will likely face charges relating to not driving according to the road conditions.