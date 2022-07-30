Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on John Street West around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the area, but was found by police later.

Police say damage to the home was significant, but no one was hurt.

A 47-year-old Kitchener man has been impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous driving, and failing to remain.