KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP say that eating while driving was a factor in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Police say it happened Saturday around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 3 between Culver Road and Blueline Road.

A vehicle was going eastbound on Highway 3 when the driver went unconscious after choking on food that had just been purchased from a local business, police say.

When the driver lost consciousness, police say the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes narrowly missing another vehicle and striking a hydro pole, before rolling over and then sliding into a chain link fence.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.