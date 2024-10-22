Driver charged in Cambridge crash that sparked vehicle fire

Charges have been laid in a Tuesday morning crash in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police said a Lexus was attempting to make a left-turn from Branchton Road onto Dundas Street South, around 10:45 a.m., when it crossed into the path of a Kia SUV.

The force of the collision sent the SUV into a hydro pole and sparked a fire that damaged both the Kia and the hydro pole.

The driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle safely.

The driver of the Lexus, an 81-year-old woman from Hamilton, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

She’s been charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

As of 3 p.m., the intersection of Branchton Road and Dundas Street South remained closed for hydro pole repairs.

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or was in the area and has dash cam video, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.