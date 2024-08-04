Driver charged following fatal Caledonia crash

KITCHENER
    One person is facing several charges after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Caledonia, Ont. over the weekend.

    At around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police were called to Argyle Street South for a collision, police said.

    A 57-year-old woman from Markham was found dead at the scene. Four others were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

    An investigation revealed that the one driver tried to leave the area on foot.

    “With the assistance of the West Region Emergency Response Team, West Region OPP Canine Unit and Six Nations Police, the driver was located a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a media release.

    26-year-old Joshua Sandy of Six Nations of the Grand River is charged with dangerous operation causing death, fail to stop at accident - causing death and operation while prohibited.

