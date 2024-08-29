Driver charged after hitting Guelph Police cruiser last year: police

A man is facing several charges after Guelph Police said he hit a cruiser and drove away last year.

An officer was patrolling in the Wellington Street West area on December 8, 2023 when they said they noticed two different licence plates on a Toyota SUV.

The officer discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen a day earlier.

When the officer tried to stop the SUV, they said the driver abruptly moved over, hitting the front of the cruiser and spinning 180 degrees before speeding off onto to Hanlon Parkway.

The officer did not chase after the suspect in the interest of public safety.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old London man was arrested. He has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, failing to stop at a collision, possession of stolen property over $5,000, breaching probation and several other Highway Traffic Act offences.