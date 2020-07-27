KITCHENER -- Dozens of pigs were killed and a driver was taken to hospital after a transport truck carrying the pigs rolled over on Highway 7/8.

Police tweeted about the crash near Nafziger Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the OPP tweeted that about half of the 90 pigs in the truck had died as a result of the rollover. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and veterinarians were at the scene to take care of the livestock.

About 1/2 of the 90 pigs died as a result of this rollover. @InspectionCan and veterinarian services on scene overseeing the care of the livestock.

41 year old man from Seaforth, On.

charged with: Careless driving and fail to properly wear seatbelt. All lanes reopened — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 27, 2020

The pigs had to be off-loaded onto a new trailer and the highway had to be cleared before it could reopen. Police said they expected that to take around two hours.

Cars were able to get through the closure but were delayed by the lane reduction.

Officials say the driver of the transport truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver, a 41-year-old Seaforth man has been charged with careless driving and failing to properly wear a seatbelt, the OPP said.

All lanes had reopened by 4 p.m.