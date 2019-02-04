

CTV Kitchener





The second of four public consultations on supervised consumption sites was held in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Dozens of people attended the meeting at St. Paul’s Lutheran church for the discussion.

The consultations give members of the community an opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns on the potential locations for the sites.

There four candidate locations including one in Cambridge at 150 Main Street.

The first two meetings were invitation only for residents and business owners near the proposed sites.

The next two meetings will be held in Kitchener on Tuesday and Thursday.