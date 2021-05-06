KITCHENER -- The doors at Trinity Bible Chapel will stay locked for the time being, a judge decided on Thursday.

Last week, a judge granted a temporary injunction locking the doors for the weekend to prevent in-person services on Sunday.

That order has now been extended until either a sanction hearing at a later date or restrictions on gatherings increase to 30 per cent capacity.

The lawyer representing Trinity Bible Chapel has asked for access to the building for maintenance purposes.​