Doors at Trinity Bible Chapel to stay locked for time being
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 1:29PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 6, 2021 2:53PM EDT
Trinity Bible Chapel is shown in this file image (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The doors at Trinity Bible Chapel will stay locked for the time being, a judge decided on Thursday.
Last week, a judge granted a temporary injunction locking the doors for the weekend to prevent in-person services on Sunday.
That order has now been extended until either a sanction hearing at a later date or restrictions on gatherings increase to 30 per cent capacity.
The lawyer representing Trinity Bible Chapel has asked for access to the building for maintenance purposes.