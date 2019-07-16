

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





The local humane society is looking for the owner of a dog who they suspect is suffering from chronic untreated allergies.

The dog, which The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society has named Milo, was found last Tuesday.

He had been running loose on Bluevale Street by Bluevale Collegiate Institute in Waterloo.

The agency says they are also treating Milo for mange and infectious causes as a precaution.

"For the skin to become as severely infected as it is, it would have taken months, if not years, to get to this state," said Calla Spencer, the senior manager of marketing and communications at the society, in an email.

Nobody has come forward as Milo's owner, who the society says is roughly 10 years old. As a result, the dog is now under the organization’s guardianship and care of its veterinary team.

The animal protection team has also been involved in the case, but it's not known if they are seeking any charges.

While treatment has begun, Spencer says she doesn't know when the dog will be cleared for adoption.

"With the condition being so severe, it will take quite awhile to treat," her email reads in part.

Milo will have to be medically cleared before he can be introduced to any sort of foster home system.

According to Spencer, Milo has reacted well to the team so far.

They aren’t able to speculate on what his life was like before he was found.