Delivery driver caught speeding, completes delivery on foot: WRPS
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 7:33AM EDT
Police say they stopped a speeding delivery driver on his way to drop off a food order on Thursday night. (@WRPS_Traffic / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Officers say they stopped a speeding delivery driver on his way to drop off a food order on Thursday night.
Police allege the 23-year-old Waterloo man was travelling 56 km/h above the speed limit outside of St. Agatha.
“No food delivery is worth these speeds,” read a tweet posted by the WRPS Traffic Unit following the stop.
The post shows photos of a white car being pulled over in a 50 km/h zone and then the car being towed from the scene.
Police say the driver lost his vehicle and license for seven days.
He also had to complete his delivery on foot.