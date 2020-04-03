KITCHENER -- Officers say they stopped a speeding delivery driver on his way to drop off a food order on Thursday night.

Police allege the 23-year-old Waterloo man was travelling 56 km/h above the speed limit outside of St. Agatha.

“No food delivery is worth these speeds,” read a tweet posted by the WRPS Traffic Unit following the stop.

A 23 year old Waterloo male found out that no food delivery is worth these speeds after allegedly travelling 56 km/h above the limit outside of St Agatha tonight. He lost his vehicle and his licence for 7 days and had to complete his delivery on foot. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/7M2GWHKi74 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) April 3, 2020

The post shows photos of a white car being pulled over in a 50 km/h zone and then the car being towed from the scene.

Police say the driver lost his vehicle and license for seven days.

He also had to complete his delivery on foot.