KITCHENER -- The death toll from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region remains unchanged at 112, just one higher than officials had reported last weekend.

Regional officials reported 10 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,066.

That includes 697 recoveries, an increase of 10 since Thursday.

Accounting for the recoveries and deaths, there are now 257 active confirmed cases in the region, where testing of symptomatic members of the public has begun in the last week.

Testing had previously been prioritized for health-care workers and people at long-term care and retirement homes.

The region has only reported 207 more tests in the past two days: on Wednesday, 14,500 tests had been reported. The total now stands at 14,707.

Across the province, public health officials reported 441 new cases, the highest number in two weeks.

There have also been another 28 deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 24,628, including 18,767 recoveries and 2,021 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.