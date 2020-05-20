KITCHENER -- Public health officials reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region and one more death on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 1,049 cases in the region, including 675 resolved cases and 112 deaths.

The region has conducted a total of 14,500 tests to date. That's 243 more than they reported on Tuesday.

Last week, officials announced that testing had opened up to the general public. (I don’t know if it was a reopen b/c technically it was never available to general public I don’t think?)

Under provincial guidelines, tests had previously been prioritized for groups like health-care workers and long-term care homes.

As such, long-term care and retirement homes account for the bulk of cases and deaths in the region.

These facilities make up 59 per cent of cases and 82 per cent of deaths to date.

There are active outbreaks at 12 of these locations around the region, with the latest declared at Parkwood Mennonite long-term care home.

Twenty-three outbreaks have been declared over.