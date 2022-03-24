'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout

A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.

A pamphlet, mailed out to residents by Belinda Karahalios, is getting backlash from city officials and health care providers.

In it, she called the proposed consumption and treatment services site "taxpayer-funded opioid and stimulants."

It also showed images of needles and said: "This so-called safe supply of drugs for distribution would work in tandem with a drug consumption site in our community."

The pamphlet then asked for people to share their opinions on the city's plan for a consumption and treatment services site through an online survey.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry said the pamphlet is "weaponizing harm reduction" by creating fear and stigmatization in the community.

She called it damaging and demoralizing.

"Many of our residents are struggling, and we've lost 100 people in the City of Cambridge over the last four years to preventable overdoses. This is a health-related issue and the community doesn't weigh in on any other issues about where our health centres are being placed. But in this case, harm reduction is being weaponized by a small vocal minority."

McGarry added: "It's a matter of life and death, and I think this mailout actually completely ignores the facts and figures about this, and actually puts our community at risk."

A🧵



I, like many others in our community, was frustrated & disgusted when I opened my mailbox to find the attached literature. As more & more people die of preventable overdoses in our community, and across our province & country, playing politics like this is not helpful. pic.twitter.com/HQzhdOML3F — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) March 23, 2022

The pamphlet was brought up during the regional council meeting on Wednesday night. The Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Committee said during their presentation that they had received calls from people who were very upset by the mailout.

"My instant thought went to those families that recently lost their loved ones to overdose, and how devastating it would be to receive that pamphlet with that misinformation," said Jesse Burt, with the drug action team for the Waterloo Regional Crime Prevention Committee. "It's deeply concerning and frustrating."

In a statement to CTV News, Karahalios said, in part: "I represent the people of the riding of Cambridge and they are overwhelmingly against a drug injection site that will result in more lives being lost."