KITCHENER -- Only 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rabia Bana said 71.9 per cent of cases in that same timeframe were in unvaccinated people, while the remaining 25.2 per cent were reported in people partially vaccinated or not fully protected.

Hospitalizations follow a similar pattern, with 71.5 per cent of admissions unvaccinated people, 24.4 per cent partially vaccinated and 4.1 per cent fully vaccinated. Seventy-one per cent of patients needing intensive care weren't vaccinated, while 27.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 1.0 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Five fully vaccinated people have died in Waterloo Region since May 1. Dr. Bana said four of those deaths were associated with outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes.

Across Ontario, Dr. Bana said the risk of getting COVID-19 is eight times higher in people who aren't vaccinated compared to people who are fully vaccinated.

Eligible residents are encouraged to get their first and second doses as soon as possible.