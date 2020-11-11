KITCHENER -- A male cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving an LRT in Kitchener.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon on King Street West between Green and Agnes streets. Police posted about the crash on Twitter at around 2 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of King were closed while emergency responders were on scene and traffic was slowed on the other side of the street. Around 3:15 p.m., police said that the road had reopened.

The LRT did not appear to sustain any significant damage in the crash.

Officials are still investigating and it's not yet clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. More to come…