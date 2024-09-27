What to expect as Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off

It’s the first weekend for the big Bavarian bash in Waterloo Region and it’s starting with a bang.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially here for another year.

While some of the marquee events are still a few weeks away, the tent is up at Bingeman’s with some popular performers preparing to take the stage.

“We've got Matthew Good headlining tonight, along with the obvious, The Golden Keys which are our house band all through Oktoberfest. To round out the first opening weekend, we've got Simple Plan tomorrow night, which is already sold out,” said Mark Bingeman, president of Bingemans.

The festhall, known as Koolhaus, is focused on serving up tradition with a trendy twist.

“We're paying homage to the heritage and the culture from yesteryear, but we're also making sure that we've got current entertainment, current programming, things that today's consumers want to see,” said Bingeman.

At the Concordia Club, they are hosting a spicy special event Saturday.

Goat Fest is a celebration of hot sauce and beer along with music, entertainment and keg tapping.

“This will 100 per cent be the spiciest Oktoberfest event that's ever been held,” said Kris Ronan, the founder of Goat Fest.

Ed Currie, known as Smokin’ Ed Currie, is said to be the inventor of the world’s hottest pepper. He is also known for his appearances of the show Hot Ones.

“A lot of people like to try really spicy stuff and sip something afterwards. And what better to sip than some good German beer in a good German place?” said Currie, who is also the president of Puckerbutt Pepper Company.

Organizers are excited to kick off the festivities. Starting the festival in September is something that began during the pandemic and stuck.

“We just saw that it gave more people opportunity to experience the festival. So stretching it over that period of time just allows more people to come and celebrate. Be Bavarian with us!” said Allan Cayenne, the president of K-W Oktoberfest.

The travelling musical stage, Wunderwagen, also started during the pandemic and stayed.

“You might see that this weekend as well, it's a mystery where it's going to be,” said Cayenne.