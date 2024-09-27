Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend

It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.

Fencing off Ezra Avenue has become part of the homecoming traditions at Wilfrid Laurier University.

The small street just off Laurier’s campus had been the host to massive street parties in the past but has been closed on homecoming and St. Patrick’s Day for the last number of years.

Some current students are only vaguely aware of the streets colourful past.

“I heard the street used to be bit of a party street, some of my roommates are in their upper years of study and were saying it used to be pretty loud during homecoming,” said Emily, a second-year student who currently lives on Ezra Avenue.

In previous years students have gathered on nearby Marshall Street for a large street party.

TWaterloo Regional Police have put out with a message for students to be safe and behave.

“Please remember that unsanctioned gatherings are both unlawful and unsafe,” said Constable Chris Iden, in a video on social media.

This year there is also increased focus on the football game, with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks currently ranked number one.

The university said tickets for this year’s game sold out quicker than most years.

“I think we're seeing really great investment from our students into our programs, especially when they're doing well, but more so the spirit and pride is back on campus,” said Kate McCrae Bristol, director of athletics and recreation.

The Golden Hawks take on the Ottawa Gee-Gees Saturday at 1 p.m. at University Stadium.