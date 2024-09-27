Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.

Police said OPP and the Erin Fire Department responded to a fire on Brown Street around 1 a.m.

Two separate fires were reported in a new housing development.

Eight houses were damaged, according to police, with some of them being completely destroyed.

Police and fire crews are asking the public to review any video surveillance and dash cam footage of the area.

A vehicle fire was reported in the are shortly after and police are still determining if it is related.

No one was hurt and the homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.