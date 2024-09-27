Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.
Police said OPP and the Erin Fire Department responded to a fire on Brown Street around 1 a.m.
Two separate fires were reported in a new housing development.
Eight houses were damaged, according to police, with some of them being completely destroyed.
Police and fire crews are asking the public to review any video surveillance and dash cam footage of the area.
A vehicle fire was reported in the are shortly after and police are still determining if it is related.
No one was hurt and the homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 35 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 35 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today.
Bloc opposition day next week, but 'no point' in tabling confidence motion yet, deputy House leader says
The sole Bloc Québécois opposition day before the winter break has been scheduled, but the party's Deputy House Leader says there is 'no point' in using it to put forward a non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Live hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map
Here is an interactive hurricane map using live tracking data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), following Hurricane Helene's observed and forecasted paths.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.