KITCHENER -- This Floridian-inspired sandwich is perfect to pack up and take for a picnic supper or dinner on the go when time is of the essence.

1 soft-crusted oval bread loaf

1/3 cup light mayonnaise

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp Dijon mustard

8 slices Swiss cheese

1 batch Citrus Spiced Pork (see recipe below)

8 oz sliced deli black forest ham

8 slices dill pickle

Slice bread in half horizontally. Stir together mayonnaise, paprika and mustard; spread all over cuts sides of bread. Place 4 cheese slices on bottom half of loaf.

Top with pork, ham, pickles and remaining cheese slices. Cover with top half of loaf. Cut into 4 pieces and enjoy as is or, for a hot sandwich, wrap loaf in foil and place in a 350°F (180°C) oven for about 10 minutes to heat through, then cut into 4 pieces. Serves 4.

Citrus Spiced Pork

1 tsp (5 mL) grated orange rind

1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lime rind

3 tbsp (45 mL) orange juice

2 tbsp (25 mL) lime juice

2 tbsp (25 mL) extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) tequila (optional)

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh mint

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin

12 thin fast fry pork chops

In a shallow dish, whisk together orange and lime rinds and juices, oil, tequila if using and mint, garlic and cumin. Add pork chops and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 4 hours.

Place chops on greased grill over medium high heat and grill for about 4 minutes per side, basting once with remaining marinade and turning once until hint of pink remains and juices run clear.