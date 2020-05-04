KITCHENER -- Big news for bird watchers – the peregrine falcon eggs outside the CTV Kitchener studio have finally hatched.

On Monday the four fluffy little chicks could be seen on our “Falcon Cam.”

Every year a falcon family has made their home atop the CTV microwave tower at 864 King Street West.

The Canadian Peregrine Foundation says that this is the third year that the female bird, named Mystery, has returned to the nest. She first arrived in 2018 with male bird named Lucifer. He fractured a wing and was later found dead in Kitchener.

They had three chicks who were later named Kawhi, Hermera and Jupiter.

In past years viewers could go to our livestream to watch our falcon family grow.

Due to demands related to COVID-19, we are providing a snapshot of their daily activities on the CTV Kitchener website.