Crispy Pork Belly

Serves:6-8 | Prep Time: 15 minutes |Marinating Time:6-12 hours| Grilling Time: 45-1hr minutes |

Special Equipment: Large Disposable Foil Pan

Ingredients

1 kg (about 2 lb) skin-on pork belly

1 Tablespoon of Kosher Salt

2 Teaspoons of Vegetable Oil

1 Teaspoon of 5-spice powder

½ Teaspoon of ground cumin

½ Teaspoon of ground coriander

Instructions

1. Prepare the pork belly by patting it dry with paper towels. This is an important step to making sure the skin crisps. Take a sharp knife and cut lines across the pork about 1cm apart, making sure the knife only cuts the skin a couple of millimeters into the fat underneath.

2. Rub the skin with about 1 tablespoon of salt and let rest in the fridge for at least 4 hours (overnight is ideal).

3. After the pork belly has rested, pre-heat the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat, (350° to 400°F).

4. Pat the pork skin dry with a paper towel. Rub the skin with some oil and sprinkle a few pinches of salt. Flip the pork over and season the meat directly first drizzling with a bit of oil then with a mixture of salt,

5-spice powder, ground cumin and coriander.

5. Once the grill has preheated place the pork belly skin side down on a parchment lined baking tray and grill over direct heat for 30-40 minutes.

6. After 30-40 minutes flip the pork over and continue cooking for another 10-15 minutes. This is where the skin will becoming crackling and crispy. Careful not to burn the skin at this point as it can darken quickly.

Once the skin has reached the desired crackling stage and the meat reaches at least 165°F remove the pork belly and let it rest preferably on a cooling rack and uncovered for at least 10 minutes before letting slicing into it. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of the Weber Grill Academy, Chef Michael P. Clive