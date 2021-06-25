KITCHENER -- Crews had to extinguish a small fire in the rubble of a dozen homes destroyed at a Kitchener construction site earlier this week.

Twelve homes burned to the ground and six others were damaged at the site in the area of Beckview Drive near Huron and Fischer-Hallman Roads on Tuesday evening.

Teardown of the homes is now but, but some embers in the rubble caught fire again during the demolition.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and no one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire in the first place.