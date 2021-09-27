Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area

KITCHENER -

Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Waterloo regional police tweeted that Sawmill Road and Bloomingdale Road North were closed in both directions in the area of Kraft Drive and Ebycrest Road for a collision investigation.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Waterloo North Hydro reported an outage in the area just before 4:30 a.m. that morning as well. They say 15 households have been affected, but power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.