Crash in Woolwich Township closes roadway, man charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man after a collision in Woolwich Township resulted in a road closure.
In a tweet at 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said Ebycrest Road was closed from Bloomindale Road to Bridge Street East. The tweet was later deleted.
Police say the driver a grey pickup truck lost control and hit a hydro pole around 9:30 p.m.
There were no serious physical injuries.
The 56-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and impaired driving.
