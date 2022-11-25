Crash in Woolwich Township closes roadway, man charged

Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man after a collision in Woolwich Township resulted in a road closure.

In a tweet at 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said Ebycrest Road was closed from Bloomindale Road to Bridge Street East. The tweet was later deleted.

Police say the driver a grey pickup truck lost control and hit a hydro pole around 9:30 p.m.

There were no serious physical injuries.

The 56-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and impaired driving.