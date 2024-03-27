Cranberry Glazed Ham from Emily Richards

The flavours of cranberry work beautifully with ham and this recipe is perfect for the holiday season. Using boneless ham makes it easy to serve family and friends and is also perfect for smaller Sunday gatherings, with leftovers too.

Serves: 10 to 12

Recipe:

1 fully cooked half moon smoked boneless ham (about 3 lb/1.5 kg)

2/3 cup (150 mL) cranberry sauce

1/4 cup (60 mL) vegetable broth

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh sage

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) water

Remove packaging from ham and pat dry. Place on rack in a small roasting pan.

Preheat oven to 325ºF (190ºC).

In a bowl, stir together cranberry sauce, broth, sage, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Spoon and spread some of the cranberry mixture all over the ham. Pour water into bottom of roasting pan. Cover lightly with foil and roast for 1 hour, spreading some of the remaining cranberry sauce over 2 times.

Remove foil and spoon over remaining cranberry sauce; return to oven for about 30 minutes or until glaze is set. Let ham rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Tip: Substitute 1 tbsp (15 mL) dried sage leaves for the fresh chopped.

More of Emily's recipes can be found on her website.