    One hurt in car crash east of Cayuga

    Road closed in this file image. Road closed in this file image.
    Ontario Provincial Police say one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3, east of Cayuga.

    A social media post said it happened in Canfield at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

    One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

    No further details have been released at this time.

    The highway was closed, between Junction Road and Darling Road, until approximately 5 p.m.

