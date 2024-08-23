KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • COVID outbreak declared at Guelph General Hospital

    Share

    Visitor restrictions are in place at Guelph General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared.

    Two patients tested positive for the virus on the fourth floor of the hospital's east wing.

    The unit is closed to visitors except on compassionate grounds, as the hospital works to contain the outbreak.

    Other precautions the hospital is taking include COVID testing of all patients in the unit and increased cleaning of highly-trafficked areas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News