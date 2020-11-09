KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday as officials reported 40 new cases.

The new outbreaks were declared at a general office setting, where four cases have been identified, and at a food and beverage services workplace, where six total cases have been reported.

Public health officials did not publicly name either place, as has been their policy regarding workplace and facility outbreaks. Instead, they call people who have been identified as high-risk contacts.

This is the second outbreak at a food and beverage workplace that the region has seen since the pandemic began, and the first outbreak declared in an office.

The latest outbreaks bring the total number of active ones to 11, while the number of new COVID-19 cases push the region's total from 2,352 cases reported on Sunday to 2,392.

The new total includes 2,061 resolved cases and 121 deaths, leaving 210 active cases. That number has increased significantly over the last couple of months – at the start of September, there were just 42 active cases in the region.

The region's other nine active outbreaks are: