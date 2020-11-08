KITCHENER -- There have been 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Region of Waterloo.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update by Public Health also shows 22 new resolved cases, no new deaths, and an increase of nine to the active case count.

That brings the totals in Waterloo Region to 2,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,039 resolved, 121 deaths, and 192 active cases.

A new outbreak has been declared at The Village of Winston Park Retirement Home’s Williamsburg Neighbourhood with one case confirmed in a staff member.

The outbreak at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge has been declared over.

The total number of outbreaks at facilities in Waterloo Region remains at nine.

In Ontario, there was yet another record-breaking increase in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 1,328 confirmed.

Thirteen new deaths linked to the disease were logged by provincial health officials on Sunday, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 3,233.

Health officials deemed 877 more cases to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing the number of recovered patients in the province to 71,815.

There are currently 9,105 active COVID-19 cases in Ontario.