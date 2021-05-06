KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 outbreak in the B7 Medical Inpatient Unit at the Brantford General Hospital has been declared over.

The outbreak was declared on April​ 21 when two patients and one healthcare worker tested positive. Health officials say a total of five patients and two staff tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.

In a news release, Brant Community Healthcare System says this outbreak was declared over on Thursday.

Last Friday, BCHS declared a different outbreak in the stroke unit at the hospital. As of Thursday, this outbreak is still ongoing.