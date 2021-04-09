Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Waterloo Collegiate Institute cohort
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 6:04PM EDT
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
KITCHENER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Waterloo Collegiate Institute.
In a notice on the school's website said two students in the same cohort had tested positive for the disease.
No other staff or students will need to isolate as a result of the outbreak, the school's notice said.
Officials said this isn't a school-wide outbreak and is contained to the one cohort.