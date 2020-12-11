KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak inside a residence building at University of Waterloo.

The university says that health officials determined a link between two individuals that tested positive for the disease and live in Claudette Millar Hall.

On Thursday, the school was notified that one of the individuals tested positive on Monday and had been in self-isolation since their test.

Public health officials declared the outbreak on Friday after it was revealed that the individual was a close contact of another person that tested positive on Dec. 4.

The schools say health officials are monitoring the outbreak and contacting high-risk contacts.

Another outbreak was declared at the same residence building last month after four people tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over by public health on Nov. 17.