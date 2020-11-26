KITCHENER -- A Kitchener elementary school announced Wednesday that a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared after two positive COVID-19 tests were linked.

St. Bernadette CES first reported a case in a staff member on Monday. Two days later, another staff member and a student had also tested positive, the Catholic school board's website shows.

One of those two cases had reportedly been in "direct contact" with the first case.

"As a result, the Waterloo Regional Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Bernadette CES as an additional case has been reported from the same cohort as the previous confirmed case," a letter to parents read in part.

It went on to explain that an outbreak is declared when two or more COVID-19 cases are found to have the same origin.

The letter also said that a classroom had been dismissed as a result.

All high-risk contacts will be contacted by public health officials, the school said.

The Catholic school board has reported at least seven cases of COVID-19 in the last week, including the three at St. Bernadette.

There are also outbreaks at two other schools in the region: Blessed Sacrament had an outbreak declared on Nov. 17 after two people tested positive, while Centennial Public School had its outbreak declared after three cases were identified.

