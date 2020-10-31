KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Salon Mirage in Brantford’s Lynden Park Mall.

The Brant County Health Unit says the outbreak was declared on Friday after three cases were found in people who did have an identifiable source of transmission outside of the business.

The three people were at the salon in between Oct. 22-28 and could have passed the illness to others during this time, according to officials.

As of Saturday, no customers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s important that businesses that serve the public keep accurate contact logs of customers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Acting Medical Officer of Health, in a statement. “It’s equally important for customers or clients to offer correct contact information when visiting these types of establishment.”

The BCHU says they have found that the salon is compliant with current recommended guidelines and are in the process of contacting close contacts.