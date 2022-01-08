COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford General Hospital

BRANTFORD -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on three medical floors at Brantford General Hospital on Friday.

Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) posted a news release on Saturday, saying individuals tested positive on the B6 Medical, B7 Medical and B8 Medical floors.

Visitors are not permitted to enter either of the infected units at this time, unless for compassionate reasons.

Several safety precautions are in place at the hospital, including:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

Screening everyone before entering the hospital

Mandatory mask wearing for all staff and visitors

Using appropriate personal protective equipment

Limiting visitors

Contact tracing of impacted patients, staff and visitors

"The protection of our staff, physicians and patients remains our top priority at BCHS and we are working diligently to bring a safe and timely end to this outbreak," Brant Community Healthcare System said in a news release.

BCHS encourages everyone in the community to follow public health protocols and recommendations.