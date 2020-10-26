KITCHENER -- A local couple was able to reschedule their wedding in just four days after their venue shut down last week.

More than 100 couples are working to reschedule their big day after Hacienda Sarria closed its doors for good.

Sasha Lopez and Marc Orquin had just four days to find a new location to say "I do" right on schedule.

The news of Hacienda Sarria's bankruptcy came as a shock to the couple.

"Everything kind of went up in flames," Lopez said.

The staff at the Walper Hotel stepped up so the wedding could go ahead.

"Sasha called in a panic," Walper Hotel GM Anne Marie Faria said. "Our wedding manager Andrea was amazing, took her, held her hand, said we've got this, our team can do this for you."

The couple heard about Hacienda Sarria's closure on Tuesday and was still able to get married on Sunday, mostly as planned.

"It was beyond our expectations and it was just fantastic," Lopez said. "All of our vendors came together to pull a wedding off in four days."

The couple had already postponed their wedding once this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changing the date again wasn't an option because of two special guests.

"It doesn't matter what kind of wedding we have, my grandparents are here from Spain," Lopez said. "This is the last time we'll ever see them, they're in their 80s."

Lopez's grandparents flew in from Europe and were excited for the ceremony after a two week quarantine.

"Seeing them cry at our ceremony was like the whole reason why we were so happy to kind of pull through," she said. "Seeing our family just have over-the-moon joy was finally the cherry on top of our day."

It was a day the pair will never forget.

"She looked beautiful," Orquin said. "The stuff we've been through, it was unbelievable that they managed to do what they did and how spectacular the space was."

"To do a wedding in four days is unheard of," Faria said.