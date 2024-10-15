Costumed suspect robs Guelph store

The Guelph Police Service is searching for two people after a male suspect in a Halloween costume robbed a store with an accomplice.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the city’s south end around 6 a.m. Monday.

A male clerk told police two male suspects entered the store around 5:20 a.m. and one of them pulled out a knife. The employee was forced to sit on the floor while one of the suspects stole cash and cigarettes.

The first suspect was described as a 6’ man while a stocky build and dark eyes. He wore a Halloween costume consisting of a black cape, white mask and gloves.

The second suspect was described as a 5’5” white male with a slim or medium build. He wore a black hoodie, black ski mask, black pants, black and grey running shoes, white gloves and a black backpack.

The clerk was not hurt during the robbery.