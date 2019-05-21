

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener convenience store was held up at knifepoint early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Circle K on Pioneer Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard around 4 a.m.

A male suspect walked in with a knife and demanded money from the employee.

He then fled the store. Nothing was taken.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.