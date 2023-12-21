KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Construction ends on King Street East in Kitchener

    King Street East in Kitchener on Dec. 21, 2023. King Street East in Kitchener on Dec. 21, 2023.

    Drivers who travel along King Street East in Kitchener are breathing a sign of relief.

    All four lanes have reopened to traffic between Sportsworld Drive and Highway 401.

    But the bad news -- it’s only temporary.

    Staff with the Region of Waterloo say that road work will resume in April 2024.

    The project is expected to wrap up next July.

