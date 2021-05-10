KITCHENER -- Constitutional challenges by three southern Ontario churches over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be heard together in court.

On Monday, the Ministry of the Attorney General told CTV Kitchener that the province's bid to bring together challenges from Trinity Bible Chapel in Waterloo, the Church of God in Aylmer, and Wellandport United Reformed Church in Niagara Region was granted on consent.

The challenges are expected to be heard in a superior court in St. Thomas sometime this fall.