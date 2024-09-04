Conestoga College works to fight food insecurity 'in-house'

The rising cost of food has put more demand on Waterloo Region food banks, including from students. But a new initiative is helping students find fresh produce at lower prices right on campus.

“The bags of produce…vary through every event but they’re all $5 for our students to purchase and take home,” said Nelson Chukwuma, president of Conestoga Students Inc.

With the cost of living on the rise, student Ashley Weber says it has been a game changer.

“It’s absolutely insane when it comes to rent and travel costs and utilities; you have to be able to budget for your food in there as well. So the fact that they are providing this and we’re able to use that money saved towards, you know, our cost of living is something that we’re so appreciative for,” Weber said.

The program is funded through the Conestoga Student Association, which subsidizes the cost of the food and was developed due to increased demand.

“We do see more students accessing their resources and it’s really important because that also gives us feedback. It tells us what they need and then we can try to meet that need”, said Brittany Lauton, Cambridge campus manager.

With more than 6,700 students served alone last academic year, organizers hope this trend continues to see their students being fed healthy on campus rather than utilizing off campus options like food banks.

“We worked with our food bank partners to redirect students to us so they know the services we provide and that opens up [their] services for community members,” added Chukwuma.

It’s a worry felt by Weber.

“When people look at the food banks and they kind of look at students and how many there are of us and wondering if that is becoming, you know, a burden to other food banks”, she said.

The program also provides even more support, like gift cards, in emergencies.

“Students have more autonomy with the grocery gift card, to purchase whatever is culturally appropriate for them, whatever is healthier for them, instead of just having a limited choice with the food bank option,” said Chukwuma.

The market is open for business at all Conestoga College campuses every other Thursday.