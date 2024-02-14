Conestoga College student killed in crash near London

Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.

Ontario Provincial Police said three vehicles collided on Highbury Avenue, north of London, around 8 a.m.

A total of 10 people were taken to hospital.

Two of them, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, died from their injuries.

OPP have not shared any further details about the condition of the other eight people or the identities of the victims.

According to a London cultural organization, almost all were international students from Nepal. One person who died was studying at Conestoga College in Kitchener and the other went to Fanshawe College in London.

Madhu Thapa Magar, a 26-year-old from London, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.