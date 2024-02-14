KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Conestoga College student killed in crash near London

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    Share

    Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.

    Ontario Provincial Police said three vehicles collided on Highbury Avenue, north of London, around 8 a.m.

    A total of 10 people were taken to hospital.

    Two of them, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, died from their injuries.

    OPP have not shared any further details about the condition of the other eight people or the identities of the victims.

    According to a London cultural organization, almost all were international students from Nepal. One person who died was studying at Conestoga College in Kitchener and the other went to Fanshawe College in London.

    Madhu Thapa Magar, a 26-year-old from London, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News