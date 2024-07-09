Concern for missing 44-year-old woman

Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Eugenia, who also goes by Jenny, hasn’t been seen since Friday at around 3:00 p.m.

The Brantford Police Service said she was last seen in Woodstock wearing business clothes, including a navy blazer and skirt, a white shirt and black wedge heels.

Eugenia may be driving her vehicle, which is a black 2009 Audi A6.

She’s described as approximately 5’1” with a thin build, long curly brown hair, brown eyes and tanned skin.

“The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Eugenia’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating the missing person,” read the press release.

Anyone with information on Eugenia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers, or call 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.