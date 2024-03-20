Concept designs for GO station in Cambridge revealed
The public is getting the chance to get a closer look at a plan to connect Cambridge to Toronto by train.
The Region of Waterloo held a virtual meeting Tuesday night and revealed concept designs for a potential GO station in Cambridge.
The proposed Pinebush Station would connect to Guelph, where riders could then get on the Kitchener Line and have access to stops like Union Station and Pearson Airport.
The service would run on the current CN-run Fergus subdivision, which is currently used for freight transportation.
"The LRT can run right next to the heavy rail facility that we are talking about here for the Cambridge to Guelph service," said Michael Sutherland, director of consulting firm Hatch.
Staff says GO rail service would also work alongside the planned LRT expansion.
"The quick status on the stage two ION is that we are now embarking on an initial business care for that project as well," said ION project manager Matthew O'Neil. "We expect to have that completed by mid to late 2025."
The project still needs formal support and funding, including approval by regional council, before it can move forward.
