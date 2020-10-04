KITCHENER -- A ‘take what you need – leave what you can’ community fridge in Uptown Waterloo has become fully loaded after some big produce donations.

Zero Waste Bulk announced that their fridge became full on Sunday and gave a special thanks to Tasha’s Farm Fresh Produce.

“We have LOTS of peppers, so don't be shy about taking some. We don't want them to go to waste! Lots of cauliflower, tomatoes, potatoes, etc.,” they said in a Facebook post.

The Community Fridge is located at 110 King Street South in Waterloo accessible during store hours, and wheelchair accessible.

Hours for Zero Waste Bulk are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

No purchase is required for the free community fridge and safe, sanitary donation rules are in place.

Unopened items, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables are acceptable donation items, but opened items and home-cooked meals will be refused.