KITCHENER -- A local retail shop known for its commitment to reducing food waste is taking on a new initiative that should also help reduce food insecurity.

Waterloo’s Zero Waste Bulk launched KW’s first community fridge on Tuesday.

The fridge, which is located inside the store at 110 King St. S., is labeled with stickers that read, "Take what you need. Leave what you don’t."

It’s filled with repositories of fresh, free produce for those who need it and is accessible during store hours.

"We are so appreciative of the community's generosity and willingness to support this project, and we hope to watch the Community Fridge initiative continue to grow throughout the KW region!” reads a post on the Zero Waste Bulk Facebook page.

There is no purchase required and no questions asked if you want to take items from this fridge.

They are also accepting donations from the community to help fill the fridge. Launching in a pandemic means that there are a number of safe donation practices that people must adhere to, though.

Those include sanitizing hands or wearing gloves before handling donations, washing produce and wiping down packaging, and minimizing transport time for refrigerated items.

They're accepting unopened items, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables, but are refusing opened items and home-cooked meals.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate to the project is asked to contact the organization.